Love is in the air! Ariana Grande is engaged to Dalton Gomez after they were first spotted hanging out earlier this year.

“Forever n then some,” the 27-year-old captioned a slew of photos with Gomez on Instagram. The “thank u, next” songstress also showed off her new bling in the sweet snapshots. In the photos, the couple snuggled up to one another while they were on the floor.

Of course, people immediately showered the Grammy winner with love. Hailey Baldwin wrote, “YAYYYYY!!!! So happy for you guys!!” while Kim Kardashian added, “Soooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!”

Scooter Braun — who is Grande’s manager — wrote, “Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton, you are a lucky man.”

PETE DAVIDSON, A HOT COMMODITY? SEE ALL THE GIRLS THAT FELL FOR THE COMEDIAN

It’s no surprise that Grande is off the market since a source exclusively told OK! earlier this month that she was ready for the next step with Gomez. “She falls hard and fast and is already talking about getting engaged at Christmas,” the insider revealed. “She falls deeply in love with every man that is kind to her.”

The duo was first spotted in February while they went out to dinner with friends in Los Angeles, Calif. However, the two didn’t confirm their relationship status until May, when they were featured in Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video. In the clip, Grande and her man danced and smiled at one another.

In June, the Victorious alum went Instagram official with Gomez. Since then, Grande has posted photos with her other half and frequently gushes over him. “Hbd to my baby my best friend my fave part of all the days i love u,” she wrote in August in honor of his special day.

ONSCREEN OFFICIAL! CELEB COUPLES IN MUSIC VIDEOS: JOHN & CHRISSY, JUSTIN & HAILEY & MORE

This is hardly the first time Grande has fallen hard for a guy. Grande and Pete Davidson were engaged from June to October 2018, but ultimately called it quits. Now, pals of the Hollywood star are nervous she is going back to her old habits.

“[Grande and Dalton] have only been together a few months and hardly know each other,” a source told OK!. “Everyone is begging her to slow down, but she isn’t listening. Dalton is a nice guy, but it isn’t hard to be Mr. Ariana Grande. They have been spending a lot of time together during quarantine, but when life gets back to normal and she goes back on tour, will everything be so great? It isn’t being married to someone whose career often comes first.”

Hopefully, this is the right guy for Grande!