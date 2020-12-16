It has been a very unpredictable year, to say the least — but, there seems to be one thing we’ve consistently seen more of: skin, skin, skin! As celebs got bored in quarantine, they worked out… and stripped down. Not only have our favorites been flaunting their bodies all over social media, we’ve seen more nudity in TV and movies, and OK! has compiled our favorites.

Watching two (or more!) sexually frustrated characters on screen will obviously make you hit the rewind button. And seeing two people who hate each other have a wild and passionate affair is, well… what we’ve come to love.

CHELSEA HANDLER IS *NOT* AFRAID TO BARE IT ALL — SEE HER STEAMY NUDE PHOTOS!

With the increasing number of streaming platforms all vying for our attention, providers such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu have increasingly become more risqué in order to capture viewers.

From Matt Bomer’s full-frontal debut in the film adaptation of the Tony-winning play The Boys in the Band to Dan Johnson getting tied up in Starz’s hit series P-Valley, the year was full of some NSFW enjoyment.

15 TIMES CELEB NUDES WERE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKED: CHRIS EVANS, CARDI B AND MORE

Romantic comedies, psychological thrillers, science fiction adventures and even soap operas had some of the hottest scenes of 2020.

Scroll through to see the year’s sexiest scenes!