Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shut down claims they were filming a reality show, but they also managed to insult Kim Kardashian in the process, OK! has learned.

“The Sussexes’ rep says the couple ‘are not taking part in any reality shows‘ makes it 100 percent clear what Meghan and Harry think about the entire reality genre. A lot of movie stars and musicians look down at reality shows, and Harry and Meghan are no exception. Meghan considers herself ‘a real’ actress, not another Kim Kardashian,” a pal exclusively tells OK!.

DUCHESS DRAMA! 5 TIMES MEGHAN MARKLE WAS SNUBBED BY THE ROYAL FAMILY

However, the statement isn’t sitting well with the KUWTK star. “Kim is in the middle of negotiating a deal with streaming services, including Netflix. Once her deal for Keeping Up With the Kardashians ends in a few months, Kim is looking for a new TV home,” the source explains.

“Meghan and Harry taking a swipe at reality shows isn’t cool. Kim and her family have worked hard for their fame. They were not born into it like Harry or married into it like Meghan. Shame on both of them for thinking they are too good to tape a reality show. By them looking down at all the hard-working people in reality TV and all the people that love watching it makes the two of them look like snobs,” the insider adds.

Although the 39-year-old KKW Beauty Founder is trying to sell herself to other networks, it doesn’t look like she will be back on the small screen anytime soon. “The previous season [of KUWTK] was bad enough with just 800,000 viewers,” a source previously told OK!. “No one thought it could drop much below that, but it did. This isn’t good news for Kim when she’s trying to get a new deal. It is over. Simply put, no one cares about her anymore.”

12 THINGS WE’VE LEARNED FROM THE NEW MEGHAN, HARRY TELL-ALL

Meanwhile, in early September, Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, which will pay them to make different types of programming — documentaries, feature films, scripted shows and more.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” Markle and Harry said in a statement. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

The couple — who shares son Archie — hopes that their deal with the streaming giant will give them more clout in Hollywood. “It was too tempting to resist,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the pair believes this new endeavor will be a “way of rebuilding their reputation” since they stepped back from their royal duties in March.

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE MAKE 1ST APPEARANCE TOGETHER SINCE LEAVING THE ROYAL FAMILY

These days, the pair is adjusting to living in the United States — they moved to Santa Barbara, Calif., over the summer — and it seems like they are ready to just be ordinary folks. So much so, they want to “give up” their royal titles — for good!

“Harry and Meghan shocked the world when they walked away from the royal family, and now they are going to do it again — by rejecting the Duke and Duchess title that Queen Elizabeth II gave them as a wedding gift,” a source told OK!. “They both want to renegotiate their deal to leave the royal family. Really, they want to tear it up.”