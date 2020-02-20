trending in COUPLES
- Jill Duggar’s Husband Reveals They Went To Waffle House For Valentine’s Day
- Kim Kardashian Posts Steamy Photos From Getaway With Husband Kanye West
- Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee Are Engaged – See The Gorgeous Ring!
- Did 'BIP' Stars Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Secretly Get Married?
- Justin & Hailey Take In A Spa Date After He Opened Up About Crying Paparazzi Pics
Kelly Dodd‘s fiancé Rick Leventhal tagged along on her girls’ trip to Aspen, Colorado on Wednesday, February 19. The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her close gal pals chartered a private jet the mountain town, and the news correspondent appears to be the only guy in the group of at least 10 ladies.
View this post on Instagram
Rick is having a great time in Aspen .. lol thanks @candicegorsuch for your hospitality!!
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
What a great day with my loves!!
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
I am excited to hear your thoughts on tonights episode .. . Tune in tonight @bravotv #rhoc
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
I want to hear your thoughts on tonight’s episode. It’s going to be good @bravotv 9/8c. #rhoc
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
I’m going to miss my @rickleventhal and NYC .. Had the best time with you . ❤️❤️❤️YOU!
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Kelly Dodd
- rick leventhal
Sound off in the comments below!