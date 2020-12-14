It must be love! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her new man Luis “Louie” Ruelas were caught by paparazzi enjoying a night out on the town together in New York City over the weekend and couldn’t keep their hands off each other. But the two were also caught packing on the PDA at a recent wedding, and OK! has the photo booth snapshots!

The 48-year-old reality star and Ruelas attended the wedding of Dolores Catania‘s hairstylist, a source tells OK!, and were getting cozy in multiple pics. According to a fan-based Instagram account, the wedding was held on December 10 in East Brunswick, N.J. Before the big event, the insider says Giudice and Ruelas were seen soaking up the sun in Palm Beach.

Their weekend of fun came a little over a month after the Bravo star was first linked to Ruelas. That same fan-based Instagram accounted posted a pic showing what appeared to be the couple over the first weekend of November at a football game, with his arm low around her waist.

Teresa was first spotted out in public with her new man two months after her divorce from Joe Giudice was finalized. The two share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audrina, 11, together.

The reality TV couple split after Joe was deported to Italy following 41 months in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Meanwhile, Teresa is moving on and happy.

