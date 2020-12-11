Do we hear wedding bells? No, it’s just Clare Crawley accidentally calling boyfriend Dale Moss her “husband.”

The former Bachelorette lead said, “nothing makes me happier than grocery shopping with my husband” on December 10 via her Instagram Story. Less than an hour later, Crawley took to her Story to clarify that her “husband” comment was just a “slip of the tongue!” She insisted, “We aren’t married!”

While Crawley and Moss haven’t tied the knot yet, Bachelor Nation wouldn’t be surprised if Crawley was already planning for their special day. “How he makes me feel is literally, like, sunbeams out of my heart,” the 38-year-old told Chris Harrison during a sit-down interview. “And I know that sounds so stupid, but I just feel it to my core. And whether it took one day or 10 days or two weeks or two years, this man makes me happy.”

DALE MOSS WINS OVER CLARE CRAWLEY ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT HIM

In fact, Crawley does already have some ideas about their wedding, as she sat down with “The Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast hosts to discuss her plans. She noted she isn’t a “fan of big weddings,” but would like to “island-hop to different countries” or “different tropical places” and “have a couple different just me-and-him ceremonies, and come back and have just a huge beautiful party with everybody.”

While discussing plans for the future, Crawley also seems ready to jump into starting her own little family with her soon-to-be hubby. When Harrison asked what’s next for the duo, the hairdresser excitedly stated, “Babies!” However, Moss suggested the pair get married first. “Whatever happens,” Crawley said, “we’re just happy to start our lives together and to get to know each other more, and more and more.”

The reality star couple fell in love on season 16 of The Bachelorette. Crawley fell fast and hard for the athlete turned model and got engaged to Moss two weeks into filming.

DOES TAYSHIA ADAMS WISH SHE COULD HAVE DATED DALE MOSS? SEE HER HONEST ANSWER

Despite their instant connection, however, Moss was recently caught by an OK! source getting cozy with multiple other women.

A source exclusively told OK! Moss was spotted in New York City with “three women” and then “was later joined by a fourth who seemed to be his friend,” prior to the couple celebrating Thanksgiving together. “He was spotted drinking outside in SoHo, where he was kissing one woman, but like pecks.” During his NYC trip, Moss was also seen house hunting (without his fiancé) with Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant. He toured a $6.5 million eight-story unit on the Lower East Side, the New York Post reported.

Not to fear, Bachelor Nation! Shortly after his NYC outing, Moss reiterated his love for Crawley with a touching photo of the lovebirds kissing in the snow in South Dakota. “I got you @clarecrawley,” the 32-year-old captioned the photo on November 16. The blonde beauty replied, “Take me back,” to which Moss said, “@clarecrawley next time sledding!”