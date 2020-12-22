At 9 years old, most kids are playing with toys. Ryan Kaji is not much different from his peers, except for the fact that he enjoys gadgets and games on YouTube, for all to see.

His passion is also his business, and this year he topped Forbes‘ Highest Paid YouTube Stars of 2020 list for the third year in a row, bringing in a whopping $29.5 million from June 1, 2019, through June 1, 2020. This is not including a reported additional $200 million from his Ryan’s World brand of toys and clothing, which sells at giants like Target, Amazon and Walmart.

In YouTube earnings alone, the little guy has made just $7.5 million less than TV icon Oprah Winfrey, who came in at 91 on Forbes‘ Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2020 list at a cool $37 million.

With his combined earnings of $29.5 million from YouTube and an additional $200 million in his branded merch, he inches closer to Kylie Jenner‘s $590 million in earnings for this year.

So with 12.2 billion YouTube views, who is this guy?

OK! gets to know Mr. Mini Millionaire below.