Fashion icon Kim Kardashian thinks Larsa Pippen is “trying to stay relevant” amid claims that Kanye West “brainwashed” the Kardashians against her.

The 46-year-old appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Hold and Adam Glyn on Monday, November 9, and said she had to block the rapper because he was regularly calling her at “at four, five, and six o’clock in the morning.” She also revealed that she dated Tristan Thompson before Khloé Kardashian and even introduced him to the family.

Sources close to the Kardashians told E! that the family think The Real Housewives of Miami alum “is toxic energy.”

Another insider said that they have been fed up with her since she was caught “talking behind their backs and it was all just too much.”

Pippen and Kim have not seen each other for months, and the KKW Beauty founder even unfollowed her on Instagram in 2019.

“I don’t feel any type of way,” she said about Kim unfollowing her. “I just feel like do what’s best for your family. I love you; you and I are best friends; we’ve been through everything together. I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we are like sisters, like family. But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place then do it … So, if Kanye feels he and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that.”

Kim reportedly has a “soft spot” for Pippen because “they have been through a lot together,” which made the friendship breakup even more difficult.

An insider said the Kardashians think Pippen’s claims are for attention and that “she’s trying to stay relevant and Kim doesn’t appreciate the accusations regarding Kanye.”

“The family is very protective over one another and all feel like she violated their privacy by dishing out details to the public,” the source said.

West is believed to have always disliked Pippen and “never trusted her, while Pippen said the artist was threatened by her relationship with Kim. After Pippen blocked West, she suspected that all the Kardashians “started to ride his wave.”

Although she was hurt by it, she said, “if you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f**k?”

The family also doesn’t believe that Pippin and Thompson had a fling. “Larsa knew Tristan, but they were never dating,” the source said. Pippen said she was all for Khloé and Thompson rekindling after the cheating scandal, but she brought Thompson to a party Kim had and then Khloé and Thompson started dating shortly after. “Which is fine, I don’t care. It’s whatever. I’m not the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me,” Pippen said.

After Pippen’s tell-all aired, Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods posted cryptic messages online.

“Make it make sense,” she tweeted and liked a number of tweets about the scandal.

“So she was projecting her own guilt onto young ass Jordyn. Got it,” one fan tweeted, which Woods approved of. “Jordyn Woods is the definition of making the best out of a bad situation,” another said.

Woods was notably dethroned from the position of being Jenner’s best friend after she spent one night with Thompson.