The Kardashians just can’t stop partying! After Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian received backlash for their larger-than-life birthday celebrations, sister Khloé Kardashian revealed the family has (at least) one more party in store for 2020.

Khloé responded to a Twitter user who asked on Monday, November 9, if the renowned Kardashian-Jenner Christmas bash would be “canceled this year” due to the global pandemic. The mother of one responded, “I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe.

“Maybe do rapid testing before,” the Revenge Body host — who contracted the novel virus earlier this year — added. “We have to think of what is safest.”

After the Good American co-founder confirmed the family’s party was still on, Twitter users were quick to call out the Kardashian-Jenner Krew for their recent controversial actions. “Maybe not throwing multiple parties during a global pandemic is the safest,” one user suggested. Another wrote: “They haven’t followed the rules so far, why start now?” A third chimed in: “Rules apparently don’t apply to the filthy rich.”

Each year, one of the iconic family members invites family and friends to one of their houses for an extravagant party prior to Christmas day. While momager Kris Jenner usually hosts the party each year, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian took the reins in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The Christmas party news comes after the Skims founder was under fire for taking her inner circle to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday. The mother of four was called out after sharing tone-deaf photoshoot shots via Instagram. Despite the harsh feedback, Kim continues to post stunning shots of herself from her $1M getaway.

Shortly after, Kendall hosted a Halloween-themed party to celebrate her 25th birthday. The celeb-filled bash included guests like Kourtney and Kim, Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Scott Disick, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Winnie Harlow, Jaden Smith, Saweetie and more.

Upon throwing the luxurious celebration over Halloween weekend, Kendall urged guests not to post on social media via a poster at the party. “No but kendall jenner threw a big ass party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a ‘no social media’ rule so people wouldn’t find out about it….” one Twitter user wrote.

Kris, 65, tried defending her children on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on November 2. “We are really responsible, and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously,” she explained. “You know, we do what we can. We try to follow the rules.”

Kylie, 23, can’t even seem to catch a break. She was most recently shamed for promoting the restock of her makeup line as the U.S. presidential results rolled in. “Kylie we love you but not the time,” a Twitter user responded. “GIRL read the goddamn room for once,” another wrote while someone else added: “Did you really just tweet about your business???? idk if youre aware but there is an ELECTION tonight.”

It seems the Kardashian’s can’t *keep up* with social etiquette.