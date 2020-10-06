We want to know! Real Housewives of Orange County alum Heather Dubrow is teasing a return to reality TV — sort of.

In a recent interview with host Derek Zagami on his show RealiTea with Derek Z, the Bravo starlet was asked whether or not there was potential for her own reality show, which would be centered around herself and her family.

“We’ve been asked about that from different sources,” the brunette beauty — who is married Botched star Terry Dubrow — said. “One of the reasons the answer has always been no is because of the kids and their ages and what they want to reveal in their lives and that kind of thing.”

“I will tell you, if that kind of thing was on the table, it would be something that would be discussed right now,” she added.

The former reality star also revealed that her family will soon have a new place to call home. “We actually just bought a plot of land in Idaho,” she told Derek Z.

Heather revealed that she had “never been” to the state before purchasing property out there. Heather’s pal was the one who persuaded her to look out west.

“So, I had this lake house fantasy and I dragged Terry there, leather jacket and all, which he never took off the entire time in the summer at the lake,” the 51-year-old dished. “I fell in love and I’m designing a house right now.”

Heather and Terry share four children together — twins Max and Nick, as well as daughters Katarina and Collete.

The pairs oldest daughter, Max — who is 16 years old — recently made headlines when she came out as bisexual.

The teenager took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 30, to share the news. “I always knew I was bi. I just thought it was bipolar,” she captioned a photo of herself wrapped in a rainbow flag.

Terry congratulated his daughter on her bravery, writing: “Proud of you. You do the DNA so well.” The sentiment was mirrored by Heather, who reposted Max’s Instagram and added, “I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child! I am SO proud to be your Mother!”

Heather and Terry got married in June of 1999. Heather appeared on the hit Bravo show RHOC from 2012-2016. Terry currently stars on the E! hit reality show Botched, which premiered in 2014.