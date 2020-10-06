Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks had fans dancing on Monday, October 5 — in rage, that is, due to a major mistake she made during the night’s elimination round.

During the live broadcast, Banks announced the wrong names of the bottom two couples, telling viewers that NFL player Vernon Davis and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd, were up for elimination.

In actuality, Cheer coach Monica Aldama and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, were meant to be in the bottom two, alongside actress Anne Heche and partner Keo Motsepe.

After realizing there was a problem, Banks quickly noted, “There’s actually been an error.” She then called Aldama and Chmerkovskiy back to inform them of the slip-up.

“I’m so sorry,” she said. “This is live TV. I was reading my cards, but my cards were wrong.”

Aldama and Chmerkovskiy were actually spared, while Heche and Motsepe ended up being the couple who were sent packing after a forced split-second decision by the judges. However, fans were still furious at the mix-up, with many suggesting on Twitter that Banks should be held responsible and fired for the mistake.

Chmerkovskiy told ET after the show that he wasn’t sure what to think immediately following the whole debacle. “I’m just thinking 2020, you know?” he joked. “It was crazy, it was shocking.”

“It was like we went from zero to 100, back down to zero really fast,” agreed Aldama.

Banks replaced longtime hosts Bergeron and Erin Andrews for Season 29 of ABC’s hit reality show.