Peace at last? Meghan Markle has reached a settlement with the U.K. arm of paparazzi picture agency Splash News, who have agreed not to take pictures of her and her family — husband Prince Harry and son Archie.

The settlement is a victory for Meghan, who brought forth a suit against both U.K. and U.S. arms of Splash through the High Court in London earlier this year. The photos that spurred her ire were taken in January when she was out for a walk with her dogs in Vancouver Island, Canada, wearing baby Archie in a sling. The images, captured via long lens, were termed “unlawful, invasive, and intrusive” in the suit.

DUCHESS DRAMA! 5 TIMES MEGHAN MARKLE WAS SNUBBED BY THE ROYAL FAMILY

A spokesperson for Schillings, Meghan and Harry’s law firm, stated: “This settlement is a clear signal that unlawful, invasive, and intrusive paparazzi behavior will not be tolerated, and that the couple takes these matters seriously — just as any family would,” adding that legal proceedings were still in motion towards the U.S. arm of the agency.

The U.K. agency has currently gone into administration, which is similar to bankruptcy in the U.S., but stated to the court that should it come out of that condition it “will not take any photographs of the duke and duchess or their son in the future.”

12 THINGS WE’VE LEARNED FROM THE NEW MEGHAN, HARRY TELL-ALL

The more encompassing entity of Splash News, however, was not as conceding and does not appear to be backing down to the couple’s demands. According to the Guardian, it said in a statement: “This agreement has no bearing on Splash as a whole, which continues to operate as normal. As long as it is legal to do so, and that the privacy rights of children are protected, Splash will, of course, continue to take photographs of public figures in public.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hardly strangers to lawsuits, having filed no less than six just this year. Notably, Markle is suing Associated Newspapers after they published a private letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., in August 2018, with her husband doing the same in November when one of its tabloid titles alleged that he didn’t keep in touch with the British Marines since his last appearance in March, a story his lawyers told the outlet was “false and defamatory.”