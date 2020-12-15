Another day, another person angry at Meghan Markle. This time, Queen Elizabeth II is infuriated over the 39-year-old’s latest coffee investment, a commentator claims.

During an episode of ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan claimed “sources close to the Palace” are “just not happy about this overt, commercial activity.”

In response, journalist Andrew Pierce said, “It’s tacky. It’s royals for hire, royals for rent.”

“I remember Prince Michael of Kent in America many years ago was flogging bits of royal memorabilia on American TV programs — it was stopped within days by the Queen,” he added. “She won’t stop Meghan Markle from doing this because they’re a law unto themselves.

“But I think as that review continues as to how well they’re behaving as royals, that review will be published in March by Buckingham Palace,” Pierce noted, referring to their Megxit review.

Pierce claims that due to Markle’s actions, the 94-year-old may retaliate. “This sort of thing will speed up calls for them to be stripped of their title of HRH,” he said. “HRH’s should not be flogging coffee even if it is environmentally-friendly and getting it promoted on a chat show.”

On Sunday, December 13, Oprah Winfrey — who has been friends with Markle and Prince Harry for quite some time — shared a video of her new gift on Instagram. “On the first day of Christmas my neighbor ‘M’ sent to me … a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M👑),” she wrote. “My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays.”

One day later, it was revealed that the Suits alum had “made her first private investment” in the company Clevr Blends, a start-up company that makes instant oat-milk lattes. “She is an investor in the company,” a spokesperson for the brunette beauty said, OK! reported.

“This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business,” Markle said in a press release. “I’m proud to invest in Hannah [Mendoza]’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company.”

Following the news, there were reportedly “more than a few raised eyebrows” in the palace.

Prince Harry and Markle left their royal duties and moved to the United States, where they became “financially independent” and promised to “continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

However, it seems like the red-headed royal and Markle are hardly making the Queen happy. “But what is clear are the promises made at the time to uphold the values of Her Majesty and the Crown, that neither party should be trading on their royal connections to benefit financially or risk bringing the Crown into disrepute,” a source said.