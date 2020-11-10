Making his rounds! Prince Harry will be making a virtual appearance at the Stand Up for Heroes event, presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival, on Wednesday, November 18.

In addition to Harry, 36, the show will be hosted by Jon Stewart and feature performances by Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, Ray Romano and more.

“For the last 14 years, the Stand Up for Heroes event has continued to inspire our nation and serves as a reminder of all the brave individuals that have defended our country selflessly in our military,” Woodruff — who is an ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation — said in the press release. “This year, it is especially important that we unite to show support for their sacrifices as we come together virtually to stand up for our heroes.”

“We’re extremely honored and proud to continue our partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to present Stand Up for Heroes,” Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway added. “We owe so much to our brave military veterans and their families for the service and sacrifice to our country; it’s very humbling to have the opportunity to honor them over the last 14 years through this great event.”

It’s no surprise that Harry would take part in this event since he served in the British Army for 10 years and is supportive of service members through his Invictus Games — a sporting event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel participate in.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery in honor of Remembrance Day in the United Kingdom. The couple laid flowers for two commonwealth soldiers — one who served in the Royal Australian Air Force and another from the Royal Canadian Artillery. The pair also placed a wreath in the cemetery, which reads, “In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives In Defense of Their Country.”

“To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you,” the red-headed royal wrote in his message.

On Sunday, November 8, Harry also spoke about wearing a poppy to pay tribute to veterans and said he does it for “the soldiers I knew, as well as those I didn’t.”

“The soldiers who were by my side in Afghanistan, those who had their lives changed forever, and those that didn’t come home,” he added on the podcast “Declassified.”

“I wear it to celebrate the bravery and determination all of our veterans, and their loved ones, especially those in our Invictus family,” he said. “These are the people and moments I remember when I salute, when I stand at attention and when I lay a wreath at the Cenotaph.”

The event will air on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook, Cheddar, Twitch and Armed Forces Network.