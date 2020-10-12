Prince Harry will be returning to the U.K. for the first time since March for emergency meetings with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II . However, like most adults going back to visit the family, Harry has concerns about staying at her house, which is why he is looking at other options , OK! has exclusively learned.

“This is basically a work trip for Harry, but since he used to work in the family business, it will also be a visit with his relatives. The Queen has ordered her staff to prepare his former royal home he shared with Meghan Markle, however, Harry doesn’t want to stay at Frogmore Cottage, Buckingham Palace and certainly not with his brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, at Kensington Palace,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

“Instead, Harry is looking for alternative accommodation, including staying at a hotel,” the insider adds. “Harry is flush with this $100 million Netflix deal money. Before this he would stay with family for free, now he can pay his own way and wants to prove to all of them that he can finally stand on his own two feet.”

It’s unclear if Harry’s 39-year-old wife will join him on the trip, but she has been helping her hubby prepare for his journey across the pond. “Meghan has been coaching Harry to stand up for himself. She knows how difficult families can be. Meghan had to walk away from her own father and, although it was painful, it was for the best. She is encouraging Harry to do what’s best for him too,” adds a pal. “Meghan was happy to make the trip with Harry; it is Harry that is suggesting she stay home with baby Archie in California. Let’s be honest, the reception Meghan would receive on the streets of London would not be good. It is probably best that Meghan stay out of England for a while.”

The Suits alum and Harry, 36, stepped away from their royal duties earlier this year and quickly moved to the United States to get away from Harry’s brood.

In Robert Lacey‘s latest biography, Battle of Brothers, the author claims that the royal family are “hopping mad” with Harry and Meghan’s “erratic and impulsive” behavior.

Although Harry is spending time with his brother, dad and grandparents, he has no intention of moving back home anytime soon. “Harry hasn’t made an application for dual citizenship or a green card yet, but he has met with immigration lawyers and is ready to begin the long process. He is excited about his future and becoming an American,” a second source dished to OK!. “Now that Harry has decided the USA will be his home, he will need to get the right documentation. He might be a Prince, but under U.S. law he is just like everyone else that marries an American and will need to apply for permanent residency and then go on to apply to be a U.S. citizen.

