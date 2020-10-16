Talk about being shot down! Chaka Khan has no intention of collaborating with anyone — especially Ariana Grande. The singer spilled all in a Vlad TV interview.

Khan, whose real name is Yvette Marie Stevens, doesn’t need anyone’s help and doesn’t think that Grande needs her either.

When asked about working with the “thank u, next” singer, Khan responded, “f**k her”.

She softened the blow by saying she thinks Grande is “alright.”

LADY GAGA, JUSTIN BIEBER AND MORE! SEE THE 2020 MTV EMA NOMINATIONS

“She’s good on her own,” she added. “She don’t need me. Plus, I don’t wanna sing with another woman.” Khan doesn’t have a specific spat with Grande — she’s just opposed to working with other women in general. According to the musician, you can “say it yourself” when it comes to making music.

Funny enough, Khan and Grande have already made a track together. The pair recorded “Nobody” for the Charlie’s Angels movie in 2019. When asked about the song at the Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon, she said, “It’s not gonna change the world, OK?”

However, Khan does think the track is “cute.”

WHOA! DID ARIANA GRANDE JUST HINT AT RELATIONSHIP DRAMA IN HER NEW VERSE ON LIZZO‘S SONG?

Khan is not any more open to collaborating with male artists either and dismissed the prospect.

Khan has worked with a lot of people throughout her almost five-decade career. when asked who hasn’t collaborated with, she said “a lot of people.” Despite a long history of duets such as “We Got the Love” with Lew Hahn, “Disrespectful” with Mary J. Blige, and “Feels Like Heaven” with Peter Cetera, it sounds like she’s happy working by herself for now.

After all, the former Rufus frontwoman felt ready to leave the band in 1978 when she released her solo record, Chaka, but had two more albums left on the ABC/MCA contract she had to fulfill. She left the band in 1982 but not before they changed their name to Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan due to the success of her solo work.

The 67-year-old does not have a vendetta against newer and younger musicians either, and there are a few she is open to working with in the future.

ARIANA GRANDE ‘FEELS GOOD’ ONE YEAR SINCE ‘THANK U, NEXT’ WAS RELEASED

She said that Anderson .Paak has a bright future ahead of him.

“I love Rahsaan Patterson and one day we are gonna sing something together, one day we will work together,” she said.

When asked about a possible Las Vegas residency, she said that she “never cared for Vegas.” That said, if she was asked they would have to put their hands “deep in their pockets,” and she would only perform for 90 days at the most.

Meanwhile, Grande loves working with other artists. This year alone she worked with Lady Gaga on “Rain on Me” and “Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber. She’s even rumored to be working on a Christmas duet with Mariah Carey.

Grande’s new album is dropping this month, so the 27-year-old Victorious alum is doing just fine.