'Bachelor' Alum Krystal Nielson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 1 — Watch The Reveal!

That was fast! Bachelor in Paradise alum Krystal Nielson announced she’s expecting her first child with new boyfriend Miles Bowies. The news comes only months after her separation from husband Chris Randone.

Nielson shared footage of herself on her YouTube channel on Wednesday, November 11, after the pregnancy test came back positive. “That would be f**king bananas,” she said to the camera. “I’m going to freak out.”

“I have a baby inside me,” she said while crying. “Oh, my God.”

The clip then cut to the reality star and her boyfriend cuddling in bed together. “I don’t really feel scared … I just feel excited for how it’s all gonna happen,” Nielson said while laughing. “I can’t wait until I fill my heart with so much love and creating little pieces of me into this world. And teaching them about love, and the love I never had.”

“The best things in life happen unexpectedly,” the 33-year-old captioned her video. “The best stories began with, ‘And then all of the sudden.’ The best adventures are never planned. Free yourself from expectations. The best will come when you least expect it.”

Fans were quick to take to the comments section and message the soon-to-be parents. “Congrats beauty! What a blessing,” one follower wrote. Former Bachelor alums Raven Gates exclaimed, “Oh my gosh!! Congrats!!!!!!!!!” while Ashley Iaconetti chimed in, writing, “Congratulations beautiful!!!! 🎊.”

Nielson — who was a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season — and Bowies became Instagram official in October — just eight months after her split from ex Randone, 31. The former flames got engaged in 2018 on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. The pair had a televised wedding in Mexico the following year and announced their decision to call it quits eight months later in February.

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time. “Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves. We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply.”

They added: “We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

Since announcing they were moving forward “with filing for divorce” in August, Nielson began hinting at her new romance with her handsome hunk. She teased photos of the two via Instagram without tagging her unknown new love. However, she finally revealed Bowies’ identity on Friday, October 30. “Okay enough teasing … ➡️ swipe to meet my boyfriend … and his right nipple. 😉❤️🥰,” she captioned a photo of the couple on the beach.

Meanwhile, Randone seemingly reacted to Nielson’s announcement on social media. “All wounds force you to grow. No matter how much you want things to stay the same,” an excerpt from his book read. “Pain teaches you how to move on, how to let go, and above all, how to breathe.”