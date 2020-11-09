Did Dale Moss join The Bachelorette for the wrong reasons? An insider claims that the model, 32, wanted to be famous before he went on the reality show.

Delaina Dixon, former cohost of VH1’s The Gossip Table, told Rob Shuter on his podcast, “Naughty But Nice,” that she met Moss in 2016, and when he found out about her job, he got in touch with her and asked how he can break out into the entertainment industry.

“Chatting with him and hanging out with him, it’s easy to understand why Clare would fall for him so fast,” Dixon said.

DALE MOSS WINS OVER CLARE CRAWLEY ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT HIM

In June, the former NFL player revealed that he wanted to make it big and make a name for himself. “Currently, I am a model with Wilhelmina International and a sports and entertainment host,” he told Midco Sports Network. “That’s always been one of my focuses. I think how Ryan Seacrest has built a brand and really an empire is amazing, and I would love to model my career after him.

“Behind the lens, I’m doing a lot of producing,” he added. “Live events — that’s obviously not happening now — and a documentary, that’s happening under my company, Moss Media. I’ve been so blessed to work with some of the greatest talent, we’ve worked with some of the greatest brands, and just be in a situation where I’m surrounded by people I can learn from each and every day. That’s really helped me grow.”

In another interview, Moss told Bond Official that his goals were to “be a leading host or media personality in the entertainment industry.”

6 *CRINGEWORTHY* MOMENTS FROM CLARE CRAWLEY‘S SEASON OF ‘THE BACHELORETTE’

“With that, I want to be well respected and a thought-leader. On top of that, I will be the producer of a documentary and docuseries and have a diverse business portfolio,” he shared.

Moss and Clare Crawley got engaged after just 12 days of filming The Bachelorette over the summer. Even though Crawley’s suitors were hesitant about the blonde beauty’s quick connection with Moss, the two seem to be in a great place.

So much so, the hairstylist took her man home to Sacramento, Calif., over the weekend. “This is everything. Finally the VIP Tour of Sacramento! #Hometown,” the athlete wrote on Instagram.

5 FACTS ABOUT TAYSHIA ADAMS, THE BACHELOR NATION FAVE WHO’S TAKING OVER THIS SEASON

For her part, Crawley, 39, took to social media to share a video of herself with her fiancé. “Grabbing our first coffee together,” she gushed.

Only time will tell what happens next with these two!