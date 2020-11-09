Is Chris Harrison upset that Clare Crawley left The Bachelorette early? Quite the opposite, actually!

“Clearly her head was not there anymore,” the host, 49, said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s podcast, “Almost Famous,” which aired on Friday, November 6. “And clearly, she was not even remotely giving anyone else a chance, which is not bad.”

The 39-year-old hairstylist had a candid chat with Harrison during the Thursday, November 5, episode, where she realized she wanted to pursue a relationship with her front-runner, Dale Moss. The two ended up getting engaged and leaving the show after just 12 days of filming.

“Again, I’m not mad at Clare,” the Texas native insisted. “No one is mad at Clare, at least on the show side, the producers. We embraced it. And I sat down with her and said, ‘Clare, my only issue is this isn’t fair anymore. Let’s just figure out what’s going on with you and Dale. Let’s stop the show.'”

The dad of two wanted the reality starlet to know that he was happy for her, no matter what happened. “I just want to clear it up: At no point was I disappointed in Clare, [at] no point were any of us were disappointed,” he added. “In fact, it was the contrary. ‘We love you, we’re here for you.'”

The television personality noted that the blonde beauty had full “control” over her season — especially since she was given a “bizarre, kinda overnight fantasy suite in the middle of the show.” The production team “had to move mountains” to make everything happen.

Following the big news that Moss had popped the question, Harrison took to Instagram to send well-wishes to the happy couple. “Congratulations to these two crazy kids! Wishing them nothing but love as they start this journey together. #TheBachelorette,” he captioned a photo of the three of them together.

Meanwhile, Crawley seems to be enjoying her time with her fiancé, Moss, 32. Over the weekend, the two stepped out together in her hometown of Sacramento, Calif. “Grabbing our first coffee together,” she wrote on Saturday, November 9, via Instagram.

“Finally the VIP Tour of Sacramento! #Hometown,” the athlete wrote on his social media page.