Watch! Doc Antle Wants To Tell His 'Real Story' In New Docuseries 'Tiger Kingdom'

The tigers are back!

After Netflix released Tiger King in March, a riveting new docuseries Tiger Kingdom: More Than A King, explores the truth behind the international conservation of tigers and what’s really going on with the wild animals in America.

The new series features Doc Antle — the exotic animal trainer who seemingly had more than one wife — and other original cast members from the Netflix doc.

In the sneak peek clip, a member of Antle’s staff showed her nighttime routine with a chimpanzee. The cuddly animal took off his diaper before hopping in the shower with the animal trainer. While he enjoyed being bathed, the chimp took matters into his own hands and washed himself up as he played with the water.

“Tiger Kingdom is the real story, which addresses many of the unanswered questions, corrects misconceptions, and unveils the true inner workings of a celebrated but debated topic,” Steven Dorn, Executive Producer of Couch King Productions, explained. “Tiger King explored the world of murder, mayhem, and madness between Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe and Tim Stark. Joe is in jail, Carole’s gates are closed, Tim lost his license, Jeff lost his license, only Doc Antle remains. The most popular documentary of all time was based on lies.”

Antle explained, “There are two sides of why we have done this project. Tiger King has been interfering with our capacity to do our international conservation work by changing people’s views on saving tigers. They have given the false analysis that there are tigers in America that are in desperate need of help when the wild tiger is the one that really needs to be saved. They have dampened our ability to earn funds to save wild tigers.”

Referred to as “The Ritz-Carlton of Wild Life Facilities,” Antle takes viewers into his “complex lifestyle” and clarifies the false representation of his work made by Exotic.

The hope of Tiger Kingdom is to make a difference in the lives of those who watch the series, Director Lexington Isham explained. Couch Kings Executive Producer and Director said his fascination with the controversial topic “started when COVID-19 hit and everyone was quarantining in their homes. Like most, I binge-watched Tiger King and was immediately intrigued and in disbelief, but I wanted to know more. We wanted to highlight the individuals who take this seriously and properly take care of their animals.”

The riveting new series is streaming now and TigerKingdom.TV, powered by WEIV — the newest premium social content platform providing exclusive access to top celebrities and influencers in every vertical, from entertainment and sports, to music and lifestyle. The trailer can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzQhwVbBBJ8

For more information, please visit: www.tigerkingdom.tv