Gwen Stefani *Almost Missed* Blake Shelton's Proposal — See The Clip

Singer Gwen Stefani almost missed her own proposal to Blake Shelton!

The 51-year-old got candid on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week and said that she had tried to get out of going to Oklahoma ” because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family,” and had “no idea” he was going to pop the question.

“I was like, ‘I think we should just cancel the trip.’ It was one of those. Then we got it together and we ended up going. [Our family] was all there.”

“We’re building a house there. We were going to go from one part of the land to the other part of the land to go to see the house. And meanwhile, Blake had had this ring for a couple of weeks and nobody knew,” she said.

Shelton revealed on The Bobby Bones Show this week that the ring had been hidden “in the compartment on the door of my truck for about a week,” but thankfully Stefani hadnt found it ahead of time, and he didn’t lose it.

I kept thinking, ‘Man, somebody’s gonna hit the jackpot whenever I drop this thing out of my truck.’”

“I wanted to keep it there all the time because I didn’t know when I would have the exact, right moment. But thank God, I didn’t lose the ring.”

Stefani gushed to Clarkson that she came back to the ranch to Shelton kneeling down at the fire and asked her to get him a fire starter in a cabinet and she opened the door and found the ring.

Stefani also shared that Shelton had asked her dad for permission first on her birthday.

“He’s so old-fashioned!” Clarkson commented. “He talked to your dad first.” In October, a source told Us Weekly that Shelton designed the ring, and the meant a lot to Stefani that Shelton was so traditional.

“I was like, ‘What? Are you serious?'” Stefani recalled. Although the moment wasn’t caught on video, Stefani shared a snap captured by her future sister-in-law of the newly engaged couple sharing a kiss.

Shelton told Bones that he “knew I wanted to do it [propose] in Oklahoma while all her kids were there [and our siblings].”

“I didn’t want to take her away or do something private away from the kids. I felt it was important for the kids to be a part of that moment, so that’s what I did. I had the ring for a couple weeks; maybe 2½ weeks.”

The couple met on The Voice in 2015 and began dating after both of their divorces finalized.

There’s no official word on when the wedding will be but an insider told OK! in November that the pair hope to get hitched ASAP and will likely tie the knot early 2021, and the ceremony will likely take place in the very same Oklahoma ranch that Shelton popped the question in. “It’s the place that best represents their love story, so it’s a no-brainer,” the insider spilled.