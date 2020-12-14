Blake Shelton Hid Gwen Stefani's Ring In His Truck 'For A Week' Before Proposal

Spilling the tea! Blake Shelton revealed more details about the day he proposed to Gwen Stefani — and admitted the ring was hidden in “the compartment” of his truck “for about a week.”

“I don’t know about you, but stuff falls out of that damn thing on my truck all the time,” the 44-year-old country crooner said on the Bobby Bones Show, which aired on Monday, December 14. “[When I was] digging in there looking for a flashlight or change, I kept thinking, ‘Man, somebody’s gonna hit the jackpot whenever I drop this thing out of my truck.’”

He added, “I wanted to keep it there all the time because I didn’t know when I would have the exact, right moment. But thank God, I didn’t lose the ring.”

The “God’s Country” singer popped the question while he was quarantining with the blonde beauty, 51, in Tishomingo, Okla., in October, surrounded by friends and family.

“The only thing I had planned, Bobby, was that I knew I wanted to do it in Oklahoma while all her kids were there [as well as our siblings],” he shared. “We have a group that we get together on [most holidays] with those two parts of our extended family, and it’s been like that for years. I wanted everybody to be there in the moment.

“I didn’t want to take her away or do something private away from the kids,” he explained of the special day. “I felt like it was important for the kids to be part of that moment, so that’s what I did. I had the ring for a couple weeks; maybe 2.5 weeks.”

The No Doubt frontwoman — who shares sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with ex Gavin Rossdale — took to Instagram to announce that she was officially off the market on October 27. “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻,” she captioned a photo of herself showing off her new bling.

For his part, Shelton posted the same snap and wrote, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life … I love you. I heard A YES!”

The two have yet to set a date, but Stefani has just one request for the big day. “I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they’re so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation,” she told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest. “I would rather not have masks … Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s still too many people for COVID, so we’re going to see what happens in the next few months.”