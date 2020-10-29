Khloé Kardashian Defends Kim's Lavish Pandemic Birthday: 'It Was A Beautiful Experience'

Fans may have ripped apart Kim Kardashian for choosing to throw a lavish private-island party this month for her 40th birthday, but never fear: Younger sis Khloé has her back.

Speaking on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, October 29, Khloé addressed the getaway bash, which reportedly 20-25 family and friends attended. Photos shared to social media showed guests reveling without masks, sparking backlash from those who felt the party was tone-deaf, overly privileged and perhaps not safe in pandemic times.

“I did hear people were upset that we went out of town,” said Khloé, 36. “This year is a frustrating year — I get it. I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also it’s her 40th and this is something that she really wanted to do. For us, it was such a nice thing.”

She further insisted the party was “so special” and that it was “such a beautiful experience.” She added, “I want Kim to focus on how beautiful it was and what she did for everybody.”

Khloé also stressed that the event was handled as safely as possible, and even helped out the island’s economy. “So many people said that we were their first party of guests that they’ve had in months and what it’s done for them to be able to pay their bills or to do stuff for their family,” she explained. “Just hearing those messages when we were there, we felt really good and we felt so safe.”

Kim herself took time this week to acknowledge how “humbled and blessed” she feels regarding her big milestone birthday. “There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter,” she wrote on Tuesday, October 27.

“Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment,” the mother of four explained.