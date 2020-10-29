Kim Kardashian is still being slammed after she went all out for her 40th birthday. In particular, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been facing heat for a Photoshop fail and a tone-deaf $1 million vacation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality star flew her family and friends to a private island in Tahiti to celebrate her milestone trip around the sun. Sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, and her sisters’ baby daddies, Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick, among other guests enjoyed spa trips, guided treks, and luxury dinners at the resort.

Husband Kanye West was also at his wife’s birthday bash, according to Page Six.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she tweeted on Tuesday, October 27.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40″

According to Page Six, attendees were not allowed to share the vacay on social media.

After she shared the statement and some snaps, she was met with a huge wave of criticism.

“Hi Poors! I know you’re hurting right now and can’t figure out how you’re going to feed your family, but please enjoy these photos of my family’s expensive vacation! I know I’m lucky to be so fabulously wealthy so I’ll make mention of it to sound sympathetic (I’m really not tho),” one user snapped sarcastically.

“I couldn’t visit my grandpa when he was in the hospital with heart failure for three weeks in March. We canceled our August wedding and our November honeymoon. I have hugged my mom once in 8 months. This is beyond privilege, this is disgusting,” another said.

This wasn’t the only spat that came from the KKW Beauty founder’s milestone birthday as she also got caught in an apparent Photoshop fail.

“Girls just wanna have sun,” she captioned a bikini snap with sisters Khloé and Kourtney. Everything about the photo looked perfect — except for one thing: her arm. The body part, which was meant to be around Khloé, disappeared behind her sister’s elbow. Many followers accused her of tampering with the image, while others believe her arm was just hidden from view.

“Where’s the rest of your arm, Kim?” someone asked.

“Ohhh no poor Kim lost an arm thoughts and prayers for the missing arm,” another user joked.

This isn’t the first time Kim’s found herself making an editing error.

In 2019, she appeared to have six toes in an add for her perfume collaboration with little sister Kylie. In 2018, she had another bikini fail when her wrist appeared to bend at an unnatural angle.