A 40th… flop! Kim Kardashian is taking the heat after flying her inner circle to a private island to celebrate her birthday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KKW beauty founder posted several stunning shots with family and friends, including Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, Corey Gamble and pals Fai Khadra, Simon Huck and LaLa Anthony. Husband Kanye West, 43, was present for the celebrations despite not being in the pictures. Devin Booker also seemed to make an appearance, as he was spotted next to Kendall in the background of one of the shots. Check out the post here!

Following Kim’s slew of snaps, fans took to Twitter and Instagram to call out the KUWTK reality star for her tone-deaf post. “I haven’t seen ma family in 4 months because I work a public-facing job and I’m absolutely terrified of the possibility of passing Covid on to my vulnerable parents. I hope you had fun pretending things were normal, but spare a thought for those of us staying in the real world,” one person tweeted to the makeup mogul. “Nobody in this family could read a room if their life depended on it,” another user added.

One user wrote, “Lmao reading this as half of my office got laid off today,” as another chimed in, writing: “Did the pandemic go away?! Omg wish someone would’ve told me we could have massive parties.” Other users questioned why the social media influencer would post so many people together without wearing masks. “This is quite literally the most tone deaf thing you’ve ever posted (kimono aside),” one user commented via her Instagram.

Despite some negative feedback, many of the party-goers took to the comment section to praise the fun getaway. “BEST. TRIP. EVER. #blessed,” momager Kris, 64, commented. “Honestly the best trip ever. Ever 😘❤️,” Lala noted, while Huck wrote, “Memories of a lifetime. Love you!!!!” Khloé’s baby daddy Thompson, 29, responded to Khadra — who wrote: “SUNRISE GANG 4L !” along with white heart and beach emojis — and commented, “@yourboyfai facts !! SUNRISE GANG 4L😂😂.”

Kim captioned the array of shots thanking her family and friends for an unbelievable trip while noting how “humbled and blessed” she feels. “There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter,” she wrote on Tuesday, October 27.

“Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment,” the mother of four explained. “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

While on their “simple” luxurious trip, the Kardashian-Jenner krew and co., “Danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more.” She then added: “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40.”

Despite Kim recognizing her privilege and taking the correct safety precautions, fans and followers were still left with a bitter taste in their mouth as the famous family flaunted their wealth and status.

Kim’s controversial post comes after she celebrated her birthday months prior to the actual special day. The Kardashian-Jenner krew threw the TV personality a surprise birthday bash for turning the milestone age. The celebration was featured on a special KUWTK episode, which premiered earlier in October.

The Skims founder recently stripped down into a sexy bikini — showing off her notorious hourglass figure — via Instagram. She wrote, “This is 40,” on the jaw-dropping snap of herself in the ocean amid the private trip. According to Page Six, Kim planned the luxurious getaway without telling her inner circle where their final destination would be.

“All the guests know is when to be ready to be picked up for the flight, which will leave the Los Angeles area early next week,” a source told the outlet last week. “The destination is being kept strictly under wraps for privacy reasons, but that isn’t stopping everyone [from] speculating.”