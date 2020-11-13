Mariah Carey Releases 'Long Lost Video' For 'Underneath The Stars' — A Must Watch

She really is the gift that keeps on giving! Mariah Carey released the “long lost video” for her song “Underneath the Stars” on Friday — and we’re here for it.

The long lost video for Underneath The Stars is finally here! ✨✨✨It's one of my favorite songs from the Daydream album and somehow never got released. I'm so happy to have found it for #MC30 💖 https://t.co/Ik9V3vtZvQ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 13, 2020

“It’s one of my favorite songs from the Daydream album and somehow never got released. I’m so happy to have found it for #MC30,” the pop diva tweeted out in excitement about the premiere.

Carey has been using #MC30 to celebrate 30 years since the release of her self-titled debut album. Five singles were released from the album, four of which became number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100. “Vision of Love” was chosen as the album’s lead single, followed by “Love Takes Time.”

The album was a smash success, selling over 15 million copies worldwide — and regarded as one of the strongest debuts by a female artist.

The octave-ranging songstress has been quite busy on social media as of late. Earlier this month, Carey reminded us why she is the reigning Queen of Christmas.

The icon posted a video on her Instagram of a spooky character opening a series of doors and revealing Carey sitting in front of a tree with snow falling down around her. The best-selling author is seen looking at her watch and saying, “It’s time,” as her infamous song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” starts to play.

She does add, “But let’s get through Thanksgiving first.”

It wouldn’t be the holidays without the Carey classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” It’s on the radio, your friends house and in every store you’re shopping in. Carey spoke about the success of the holiday hit last year — which topped the Billboard charts at No. 1 for the first time since its 1994 release. The superstar said the song was more of a “gradual” build and wasn’t as popular then as it is now.

“I feel like people have grown up with the song, and it’s become a part of people’s lives in terms of the way they celebrate the holidays,” she said at the time. “That makes me feel really proud as someone that loves Christmas so much.”