Lady Colin Campbell is of the belief that Meghan Markle always wanted to be in the spotlight — even before she married Prince Harry.

The royal author didn’t hold back when speaking on Graham Norton’s BBC radio show on Saturday, October 11. Campbell claimed that the Suits actress was “getting up to all sorts of things in America that she was strictly forbidden from doing as a royal.”

“Mostly Meghan, but with Harry’s connivance,” she said. According to the 71-year old, Markle has also been involved in politics and commercial enterprises.

12 THINGS WE’VE LEARNED FROM THE NEW MEGHAN, HARRY TELL-ALL

She alleged that Markle’s desire to be “the most famous person on Earth” was “a very deliberate policy” and something her PR team was instructed to do.

In order to make it in the business, Lady Campbell said Markle is starving for “a tremendous amount of controversy — otherwise you’re just not that famous,” she claimed.

“I think it’s history in the making, and I don’t care if she ends up being the most famous person on Earth or not. I [just] care that there is an interesting story to be told,” she added.

Campbell has penned several books on the royal family. She wrote The Real Diana in 1998 about Harry’s mother and then released Meghan and Harry: The Real Story in 2020. The novel about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is a “behind-the-scenes authoritative account” about their relationship, marriage and their choice to step back from the royal family.

DUCHESS DRAMA! 5 TIMES MEGHAN MARKLE WAS SNUBBED BY THE ROYAL FAMILY

She said that once she began working on her book about the couple, they tried to “influence the narrative through mutual friends.”

“Harry, on Meghan’s behalf, got a great friend of his to sell me a load of rubbish about Meghan and her relationship with her father,” she said. “I completely erupted because I knew it was completely untrue.”

Speaking to Fox News in August, Campbell said that the pair wanted to break free from the royal family to become financially independent and to engage in “commercial activities.” As the royals have strict codes of conduct, involvement in these activities are “strictly forbidden.” Additionally, Markle shared her political views, which is frowned upon. The couple routinely have tension with palace aides who strive to maintain tradition.

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE MAKE 1ST APPEARANCE TOGETHER SINCE LEAVING THE ROYAL FAMILY

“I thought this is completely unrealistic,” Campbell said. “This is never going to work. It’s never going to be allowed. I thought this is the making of an absolutely amazing tale, which has proven to me, this is history in the making. But I think the sad thing about it is the squandered opportunity and the fact that nothing they say actually measures up with what they do.”

Meanwhile, as they speak on the upcoming election, Buckingham Palace made it clear that “any comments made by Prince Harry are made in a personal capacity.“