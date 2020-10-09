Tarek El Moussa has finally opened up about his ex Christina Anstead‘s divorce from Ant Anstead.

“I prefer just to stay out of it,” El Moussa, 39, told E! News. However, the reality star understands why people are so invested in their love lives.

“For most fans, I think it’s more than just a real estate show,” El Moussa explained. “We’ve been doing this for so long. People have watched kids born, people have watched us raise kids, they watched us get divorced, they know us. They’ve been following our lives for almost 10 years. They feel like they’re a part of it, which makes sense.”

DRAMA! THE COMPLETE RELATIONSHIP TIMELINES OF CHRISTINA, ANT, TAREK & HEATHER

The reality show premiered in 2013 when El Moussa and Anstead were still married. They wed in 2008 but called it quits in 2016. The Flip or Flop star then met his current flame and future wife, Heather Rae Young.

CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA CHANGES HER INSTAGRAM HANDLE TO CHRISTINA ANSTEAD WEEKS AFTER HER SURPRISE WEDDING

His engagement to Young was broadcast on the show on Thursday, October 8. The couple got engaged on July 25 during a romantic boat trip. The couple is “thrilled” they got to share their special moment with the world.

“We did get to watch it and it came out super, super cute,” he gushed.

El Moussa and Young are hoping to tie the knot next year. “It’s going to be mid to late 2021. We want it to be a special experience and enjoy being engaged,” he said.

He recently spilled that they’re deciding between two locations — Cabo or California. As they have a limited guest list and a no ex-partners allowed rule, Christina will not be in attendance for the ceremony. However, her two children, Taylor Reese and Brayden James, whom she shares with El Moussa, will be involved in the special day. Young even calls herself their “bonus mom.”

CHRISTINA ANSTEAD SHOWS OFF BABY BUMP FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER ANNOUNCING PREGNANCY

After a difficult few years, things are finally looking up for the dad of two.

“I’m so grateful for life,” he exclaimed. “I’m healthier than I’ve ever been. I survived cancer twice. My divorce almost killed me and for five or six years of my life, I was a really sick guy and today, I’m just grateful to live and be alive and beat cancer and thrive.”

As for the next season Flip or Flop, El Moussa will continue to revamp old properties into dream homes, while Anstead will be working on design.

New episodes of Flip or Flop will premiere on HGTV on Thursday, October 15.