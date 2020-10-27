Anyone who is a mom of an infant understands the challenges that come along with the territory, but Hilaria Baldwin is keeping it real — and clapping back at those who don’t like her way of dealing with reality.

The mom of five, including newborn son Eduardo, posted a video of herself dressed in a sweater and underpants to Instagram, apparently to show off her belly button ring, which is miraculously looking intact and good a mere seven weeks after birth. Ditto for her midsection in general, which seems to have sprung back nicely.

“The most important part of this video isn’t the whole how recently I had a baby thing and whether you think I’m too this or too that,” the wife of Alec Baldwin explained. “It’s not about my underwear, and it’s not about my skin, or the fact that I’m exhausted and have no interest in makeup … It’s about the fact that I lay on my back while my my friend shoved my belly piercing back in while I clenched my teeth. So ’90s? Yup … and I’m 36, 5 kids, and still keeping it.”

That sounds a little ouch, but aside from that… it probably should not come as a surprise that Baldwin, a fitness enthusiast and yoga instructor, snapped into shape a mere couple of months after having a baby and isn’t afraid of showing off her tummy.

However, predictably, she was attacked with comments suggesting that she was “showing off” and “not being inclusive,” namely, of other women who don’t have the toned physique she has.

One commenter even went so far as to question, “Why take the photo in your underwear?”

Baldwin had the perfect comeback, which she posted in her Instagram stories: “Because I have an almost 7 week old and I’m too tired to put my pants on right now.”

Proud parents Alec and Hilaria, who have been married since 2012, share Eduardo‘s sibs, Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2; as well as Alec‘s adult daughter Ireland Baldwin with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.