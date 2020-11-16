“Mom Brain” podcast cohost Hilaria Baldwin is stuck in bed after an accident, which occurred during her morning run.

“I broke my ankle yesterday because you know … 2020,” she began her post via Instagram. “I went for a run and a car passed fast on this patch or road with no shoulder where there was a berm. I ran up on to the berm to avoid the car and as I was returning to the road, I fell and broke my ankle.”

The mom, who gave birth in September to Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, whom she shares with husband Alec Baldwin, said she is dealing with a wide range of emotions now that she is forced to take a break from exercising and childcare duties.

“It was silly and I’m frustrated and sad … but I’m determined to be positive and heal as quickly as possible,” she wrote. It’s hard because I can’t carry my babies — amongst so many other things.”

Hilaria also sent out a PSA to her followers to be careful when they go out for a run. “Reminder: if you are on a country road: don’t speed and please slow down around runners, bikers, children and go around. It’s worth the extra few seconds it takes you 🤍.”

“Thank you to John … the kind man who stopped and helped me up from the road and waited with me until Alec came—forever grateful 💫,” she concluded the post.

The Living Clearly Method author had just recently begun exercising again after giving birth to baby No. 5 in September. Hilaria told PEOPLE that she and Alec are “so tired” with a full house of seven, and they think baby Edu might be their last kiddo for now.

“Everybody’s asking me this question. I don’t know. I’ve said in the past that I was done when I wasn’t done,” she told the outlet. “And I feel, just with COVID, it’s just insanity.”

Hilaria married the SNL alum in June 2012. The pair also share children Carmen, 6, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2, together.

The 30 Rock star also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.