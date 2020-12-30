It’s been four months since Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech welcomed baby girl Liberty, and fans are now begging for a real introduction to The View co-host’s little cutie. However, we’re not so sure if or when that will happen…

The daughter of late Senator John McCain — who passed away in 2018 due to brain cancer — has taken to social media multiple times to gush over her newborn; however, she has abstained from showing Liberty’s face off in any of the photo or video uploads. While she previously kept her growing baby bump out of the spotlight throughout her pregnancy, McCain can’t help but share a glimpse into her new life with Liberty (but still in a limited capacity!).

INSIDE MEGHAN MCCAIN‘S LIFE AS A NEW MAMA TO BABY GIRL LIBERTY: SEE CUTE PHOTOS!

The blonde beauty candidly explained why she chose to keep her pregnancy out of public eye in May, two months after revealing the expected arrival of the newest addition to their family. “People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy,” she wrote via Instagram. “Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he’s in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as possible.”

While she won’t reveal Liberty’s face to her 453K Instagram followers, she often turns to her fans and followers for motherhood advice and guidance. One week after giving birth to her baby on September 28, McCain was having trouble dealing with “the throes of newborn land” and sought help from her supporters.

“I know there is a LOT going on in the world that is much more important,” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “but I just wanted to know if your nipples can actually fall off from breastfeeding?” The television personality then shared a GIF of Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet crying in bed to represent her current mood.

IS ‘THE VIEW’ FALLING APART? 10 SCANDALS THAT HAVE PLAGUED TV’S LONG-RUNNING SHOW

McCain turned to her Instagram followers once again to seek guidance on baby sizes. “You could say things are getting pretty intense with Liberty today on her three month birthday… 😜,” she captioned the video of Liberty’s feet kicking around earlier this week and asked about what size onesie is best for her growing girl.

While most users provided helpful insight, many begged the 36-year-old for a glimpse at her bundle of joy. “Why wont you let us see all of her,” one user questioned as another praised McCain for keeping her child’s face hidden. “Thank you for not publicizing your daughter’s face,” they wrote. “I deeply respect your and your husband’s decision to keep her identity quiet for now.”

While it looks unlikely that we’ll get to see Liberty in all her glory, the new mama shared another adorable video of the family celebrating their first Christmas together. Click here to see McCain’s “Wild Christmas party” with her daughter.

Party time (or playtime, rather!) is about to slow down, however. When is Meghan McCain returning to The View? Work life starts back up again in the new year on January 4.