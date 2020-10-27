Ant Anstead‘s followers were concerned after the Wheelers Dealers host looked visibly slimmer in a recent Instagram picture — just a month after he split from Christina Anstead.

The comments came after he shared a behind-the-scenes shot of himself wearing a baseball cap and fake tattoos on Monday, October 27. “Apparently they call this ‘work’…..” he captioned the snap.

“You look thinner,” a fan said with a shocked emoji.

“23 lbs” he said with a sad face. “Don’t worry, I will get it back on,” he assured his followers by adding a muscle emoji and a pig emoji.

Another user commented that he “lost so much weight” and encouraged him to “stay happy and look to the future.” The star replied that the weight will be going back on.

Other users poked fun at the picture. When some suggested he should keep the tattoo sleeves, he replied, “I’m a little way off the mid life crisis… x.” Not everyone was a fan of the tattoos, though, with one person writing, “I hope the sleeves aren’t real. You’re great without any extra stuff.”

The couple announced that they were parting ways on Friday, September 18.

At the time, his estranged wife took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white photo of the pair with her announcement.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” she wrote.

However, it sounds like the split wasn’t a mutual decision after all. One week later, he shared his own statement on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of the former flames with the caption, “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

Since the split, he’s been trying to put the pieces back together. Earlier this month, he shared that he took part in a breakup recovery course.

“I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it’s been a lifeline for me!” he said last week on his Instagram Story. “If anyone out there needs this DO IT!”

He linked to the course from a brand called Create the Love, which helps people to “design the life and love [they’ve] longed for” and to “move from hurting > healing > thriving” in five weeks.

The duo began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in December 2018 — not too long after they welcomed their son, Hudson London, in September 2019.

The 1-year-old is their only child together. Anstead shares two teenage children, Amelie, 17, and Archie, 14, from a previous marriage, while the Flip or Flop host shares two children, Brayden James, 5 and Taylor Reese, 10, with ex Tarek El Moussa.