Moving quickly! Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., are Instagram official, and soon the restauranteur will take another step — by asking the actress to marry him, a source tells OK!.

“Katie is totally and utterly in love. She has never felt like this before, and he feels the same way about her. We are all expecting him to pop the question over the holidays,” the insider exclusively tells OK!. “This relationship is the opposite of what she had with Tom Cruise. Emilio isn’t trying to change her. He loves her exactly as she is.”

On Friday, December 18, the 33-year-old chef took to Instagram to celebrate Holmes’ 42nd birthday with a loving tribute. “The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person,” he wrote. “Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!”

MEET KATIE HOLMES’ NEW MAN EMILIO VITOLO — 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT THE RESTAURATEUR

Holmes responded with a sweet comment. “Thank you so much my Love,” the Dawson’s Creek alum gushed. “I love u too!!!!!”

Holmes has been unlucky in love before — she was married to Cruise for six years before they split and then dated Jamie Foxx for six years before they called it quits — but her relationship with Vitolo seems to be much healthier than her prior relationships.

“Katie has never spoken about Tom. Very few people know what really went on inside that marriage. Even her closet friends have only a glimmer of what Tom was like in private, with the exception of Emilio. Katie has shared everything with him. These two have no secrets,” adds a pal.

KATIE HOLMES PACKS ON THE PDA IN NYC WITH NEW BOYFRIEND EMILIO VITOLO JR.

Now, the brunette babe’s brood — including her daughter Suri Cruise — is ecstatic she is finally with someone as great as Vitolo. “Suri is very aware of what is going on and happy for her mom. Katie’s parents are thrilled, too. They have been to hell and back with their daughter and grandkid,” the source says.

It wouldn’t be a total surprise if Holmes got a ring before the end of the year since she has been telling her friends that “he’s the one,” another source told OK!.

KATIE HOLMES PACKS ON THE PDA IN NYC WITH NEW BOYFRIEND EMILIO VITOLO JR.

“She’s found peace and true love at last,” the insider revealed, adding that their romance has gotten intense over the past four months. “Emilio came into her life at the perfect time, and every day since has been blissful.”