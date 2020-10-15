Diddy appears to be off the market after photos of the music mogul making out with Brian Austin Green’s ex-girlfriend, Tina Louise, surfaced online on Tuesday, October 12.

The pair was seen frolicking on the beach in Malibu, Calif., while additional photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the pair passionately kissing one another, completely oblivious to the fact they were being photographed during their romantic outing.

In one particular photo, the Bad Boy Records founder is seen throwing a towel over his head to avoid drawing the attention of passers-by as he caressed the Aussie model, who appeared in good spirits throughout the sunny excursion.

Their get-together comes just months after Louise was said to be dating Green back in July, shortly after publicly announcing his split from his estranged wife, Megan Fox, who has since moved on with rapper-actor Machine Gun Kelly.

Green shares three children with Fox — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

It’s unclear how Louise ended up meeting Diddy — who boasts an impressive $885 million net worth — but it seems like the pair has known each other for quite some time due to their intense chemistry.

Just last month, the 38-year-old was seen out and about with Green during a beach date in Los Angeles.

Louise looked stunning in a colorful bikini paired with white-rimmed glasses, while Green kept it casual in a pair of swimming trunks and black shades.

A source gushed to PEOPLE at the time that Green had his hands full with his three kids while Fox has been out of the country filming her next movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“Megan has been working in Puerto Rico so Brian has been a full-time dad,” a source said. “He loves his boys and they are his focus. With the boys around, it’s not easy for him to date. He is taking a break from dating and is totally fine with it.”

Though he’s been seen out and about with Louise on a handful of occasions since the summer, Green is still holding out that he could potentially get back with Fox somewhere down the line, telling fans he’s not ruling out a reconciliation just yet.

“I never say never,” Green told fans during an Instagram Live session in August. “I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things.

“Right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible,” he shared.