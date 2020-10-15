Are Cardi B and Offset an item again? Not so fast. Just days after accidentally posting a nude shot of herself allegedly in bed with her ex, the “WAP” rapper is reportedly still planning on going through with her divorce proceedings.

After announcing their separation last month, the couple seemed to be peacefully concentrating on co-parenting their young daughter Kulture … and then, things began to heat up.

Offset was a super-snuggly guest at Cardi’s Las Vegas birthday bash last weekend, then the pair was spotted together at an Atlanta club, and all of this culminated with the leaked spicy photo that rocked social media.

CARDI B, BELLA THORNE & MORE! 13 CELEBS WITH ONLYFANS ACCOUNTS

Fans were rightfully curious as to whether things between the two were being patched up. Cardi addressed this in an Instagram Live video on Tuesday, October 13, explaining that that she has been “starting to miss [Offset].”

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d***,” she clarified.

Still, according to Us Weekly, the duo have no plans at the moment to get back together. “As of now, Cardi is still going through with the divorce,” a source told the outlet. “[They] are still technically separated, but they still hook up occasionally and are trying to coparent as best as they can.”

The pair has a divorce hearing set for Wednesday, November 4.

THE WAY THEY WERE: THE COMPLETE TIMELINE OF CARDI B & OFFSET‘S ROCKY RELATIONSHIP

The hip-hop couple tied the knot during a secret ceremony in September 2017. In their court divorce documents, the marriage is considered “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for reconciliation.” While some suspected this had to do with infidelity, Cardi clarified via social media that they split because she was “tired of f**king arguing.”

Last month, the Grammy winner also opened up further about her divorce and single life on her OnlyFans account. “I don’t have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all,” she explained. “I don’t have no hatred towards him. And I don’t wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me.”

Furthermore, the “Please Me” singer defended her ex again after fans criticized him prior to their birthday getaway to Las Vegas. She stated that he’s a “dumb**s” but he’s “not a bad man.”