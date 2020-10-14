As rumors spread that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj might have collaborated on a new tune, we have one question — have these two finally squashed their beef? According to The Loop, they just might have!

On Friday, October 9, Cardi, 28, tweeted: “Since ya mad … imma give ya something mad to be about ….. This next single and coll- …. Gonna have ya sick …. since ya here,” followed by four winky face emojis.

Fans immediately went into overdrive, with the suspicion that her next collab would be with none other than Minaj — who recently welcomed her first child.

Adding fuel to the fire, the internet got its hands on an alleged leaked snippet of the track. The new song is reportedly called “Lavish” and will be produced by Mike Will. Although we can’t hear much, both Cardi and Minaj’s voices are recognizable.

It’s safe to say fans were excited about the potential new bop. One person wrote, “PLS PLS PLS BE TRUE AUGHH I NEEEEEED ITTT,” while another echoed, “I can tell this is already gonna be good from the beat.”

Cardi has been on a roll with her latest releases — who doesn’t still have “WAP” stuck in their heads!? Earlier in the year, the singer announced that her sophomore album will be dropping at some point in 2020. It only makes sense that she wants this record to be as sensational as her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy.

So, who better to bring on the album than the artist she threw a shoe at? (Cardi infamously hurled a shoe at Minaj during New York Fashion Week in 2018.)

Ever since the incident, the two have been tight-lipped on how they feel about one another.

However, earlier this year, the “Bodak Yellow” songstress vaguely alluded to Minaj’s career.

In an interview with Apple Music in August, the Grammy winner spoke about how women were taking over the music scene when she was growing up. “But then there was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time,” she said.

While she didn’t name names, many speculated that she was referring to Minaj’s unstoppable reign following the success of her debut studio album, Pink Friday, in 2010.

We’re hoping these rumors are true and that these two queens of rap drop a power anthem!