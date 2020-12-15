Fun in the sun! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and her new boyfriend, Keo Motsepe, went on vacation to Cabo, San Lucas in Mexico and were joined by Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo, a source told PEOPLE.

Last night, Motsepe posted a photo arm-in-arm with Stause in the hotel lobby. “Thank you @leblancresorts for having us! Happy to celebrate this woman in my life. @chrishell.stause crazy about u baby,” he gushed.

The pair looked relaxed and happy on what seemed to be the last night of the trip. Stause left several heart emojis in the comments section and posted a smoldering bikini pic on her own account.

The duo hasn’t been holding back on their social media accounts and posted some clips from the vacay for their fans to see. “We made it baby,” Motsepe said on his Instagram Story, while he and Stause wore masks on an airplane. “We made it. Yay,” Stause said, while Motsepe added, “One more hour.”

In his next Story, he showed off the resort’s lobby and said, “Listen, if I can walk into a hotel and this is the vibe, right baby. Look at how beautiful this is. Okay Le Blanc, I see you.”

Later on that night, he posted another clip with his shirt off. “Thank you so much for having us. This is awesome. Wow, a much needed vacation for sure,” he said, while showing his followers the breathtaking view.

Stause hopped on socials on Monday, December 14, and showed her fans the stunning view from her hotel room. “Sometimes I have to pinch myself that this is where I am for work,” she wrote.

Savchenko also shared some sneak peaks at the vacay, by posting photos on his Instagram Story of several bottles of booze and a clip of him dancing around his hotel room.

It sounds like Stause and Motspete are moving fast with their romance. The couple only confirmed that they’re an item on December 2, which wasn’t too long after they made it official in private.

However, fans actually suspected that Stause and Savcenko were an item after the dancer split from wife Elena Samodanova. She accused him of “ongoing infidelity, but both Stause and Savchenko shut down the rumors.

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed,” Savcenko stated. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Stause has been eager to get “back out” and date after her divorce from Justin Hartley in 2019, and she seems over the moon with Motsepe. However, the rumors surrounding her and Savcenko were stressful as her relationship with Motespe developed.

Well, it looks like it’s all water under the bridge now!