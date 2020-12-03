A great surprise! Chrishell Stause revealed she is dating Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe following her stint on the show.

Stause, 39, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 2, to show herself working out with the 31-year-old dancer. Later on, the two posed for a selfie together, where Motsepe leaned into the blonde beauty.

For his part, Motsepe captioned a video of himself calling Stause her “baby,” writing, “I will always make you smile @chrishell.stause.” Then, he shared a snap of himself kissing the reality star on the cheek.

The South Africa native also posted a selfie to the ‘gram, which he simply captioned with a heart emoji.

Of course, Motsepe’s fellow DWTS pals couldn’t help but rave about the new romance. Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won the mirrorball trophy on season 29, left a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section, while Alan Bersten added three heart emojis.

Nev Schulman, who competed alongside Stause, wrote, “THIS. IS. SO. CUTE.” Jeannie Mai, who left the competition early to have emergency surgery, posted eight heart-eyed emojis.

Gleb Savchenko, who was Stause’s DWTS partner, wrote, “Love you guys!!!”

The Selling Sunset star made headlines last month after Savchenko announced he was splitting from his wife, Elena Samodanova, after 14 years of marriage, which made people think there was something going on between the dancing duo.

Adding fuel to the fire, Samodanova accused her ex of cheating on her. “Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart,” Elena told PEOPLE. “My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls.”

However, Savchenko slammed the hearsay. “While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed,” he told E! News. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had long-standing issues in our marriage.”

Meanwhile, the television personality — who split from Justin Hartley in November 2019 — admitted she was upset about what Savchenko has been going through.

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split,” the former soap star wrote in an Instagram Story. “It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.

“As you can imagine, the countless hours of training and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time,” she added.

Nonetheless, it’s great to see Stause getting back out there — she revealed people had been sliding into her DMs ever since she announced she was single — since Hartley has moved on with Sofia Pernas.

“I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course, that’s going to sting,” Stause said in October about seeing her ex finding someone new. “[But] it’s been almost a year, so I’m excited to get back out there. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen.”