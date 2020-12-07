Love was in the air on the set of Dancing With the Stars — just not with who people thought!

Last week, Chrishell Stause announced that she was dating Keo Motsepe, even though rumors swirled that she was linked to her DWTS partner, Gleb Savchenko, amid his divorce. Now, the 39-year-old is setting the record straight on how the hearsay affected her new relationship.

“When all the drama was going on publicly about your dancing partner, were you two — you and your now-boyfriend — were you guys starting the courtship at that time?” Nick Viall asked the Selling Sunset star on his podcast, “The Viall Files,” on Monday, December 7. “And then would you find it to be, almost like you weren’t ready to announce it, but kind of like, ‘Oh my God, of course. The irony behind nothing’s going on behind door number two but little do you guys know about door number three.’”

“Yeah, but I mean, like I said, unless something’s exclusive, you really don’t — and now that we are, it’s nice to share because it’s not because of something else that we shared it,” Stause explained. “We genuinely are — I feel like I’m saying too much. But yeah, of course, that was so stressful at the time. And, you know, I feel like you can only say so much.”

“[Keo and I] both said it’s definitely not true and I kind of knew in the back of my head time will prove this to be true,” she added. “I just have to know that. So, it’s nice now to kind of feel like the truth has kind of come out.”

On December 2, the blonde beauty took to her Instagram Stories to show herself working out with 31-year-old dancer Motsepe. Later on, the two posted a few photos together on the ‘gram.

Following the exciting news, Stause uploaded a photo of Motsepe kissing her on the cheek. “The internet has absolutely zero chill 🤣😆. So I guess you saw this already, but I’m just gonna leave this here. 😅🥰,” she captioned the sweet snap.

Once the pair “made it official,” they “went ahead and shared” their new relationship status on social media. “I’m so blushing right now,” the real estate agent — who split from Justin Hartley in November 2019 — admitted.

As for how Stause and Motsepe’s relationship began, the South Africa native “pursued” her. However, the Netflix star was hesitant about discussing her dating life following her very public divorce.

“I’ve always kind of been, you know, a hopeless romantic, so I just don’t want any — it’s already hard enough as it is when, you know, something is promising,” she stated. “I just don’t want to add any pressure and make it, you know, any more… I’m going to stop myself. Just the pressure. I don’t want to add any more to it than it is.”

At the end of the day, the actress couldn’t help but gush over fans’ comments about her DWTS romance. “I will say, the response was so lovely,” she said.