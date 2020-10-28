She’s known for her real estate skills on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, but Chrishell Stause was almost asked to be the Bachelorette over a decade ago.

“She would never remember this. I’ve actually had lunch with Chrishell, this was about 10 or 11 years ago, to talk about being the Bachelorette,” ABC executive Robert Mills told Nick Viall on his “Viall Files” podcast on Tuesday, October 27.

MIRRORBALL DRAMA: SECRETS & SCANDALS OF THE NEW ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ CAST

“There was like four Bachelors for every one Bachelorette,” he recalled. “At that point we didn’t know who it was going to be, so we were looking for people and our casting director said, ‘We should meet with this girl Chrishell Stause, she’s amazing.'”

Mills gushed about meeting the “awesome” All My Children star at the Beverly Hills Hotel. “I was convinced, I was like, ‘This is the Bachelorette,'” he recalled. “Then Brad Womack’s season aired and that’s when he let go of both girls and one of them was DeAnna [Pappas].

“This was before we even said we were going to do a Bachelorette. At that point, it was like, ‘How do we not do that?'” Mills said of Pappas, who got her heart broken by Womack in 2007. “And the whole thing of what could have happened. … Chrishell could have been the Bachelorette and then we wouldn’t have had DeAnna and then we wouldn’t have thought to have Jason Mesnick.”

THE TRUTH BEHIND ‘SELLING SUNSET’: THE SECRETS & SCANDALS OF THE CAST

Stause, 39, took to Instagram after the podcast was released and reposted clips of the interview with Mills and Viall. “[Behind-the-scenes] scoop,” she wrote.

The Dancing With the Stars contestant went on to marry Justin Hartley in 2017, but unfortunately, the two called it quits in November 2019, and the drama played out on television.

These days, the brunette beauty seems to be in a great place and is looking forward to the future. So much so, Stause is in the process of freezing her eggs. “I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not much pressure,” she said.

BALLROOM BODY BLITZ! DIET AND FITNESS SECRETS OF 5 DANCING WITH THE STARS STUNNERS

“I definitely had a different idea for where I would be at this age and stage in my life,” she admitted. “There’s a family aspect that I’m missing that I hope is still a possibility for me.

“I’m very happy, I’m in such a great place and I’m so grateful for everything,” she exclaimed. “I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”