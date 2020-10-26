Drew Barrymore is finally opening up about her divorce from Will Kopelman — and confessed that she did not take it well. The actress appeared on the Today show on Sunday, October 25, and spilled all about love, marriage and motherhood.

“I really did not take divorce well. I took it really hard,” she said. “But, the good news is his family and I sort of made the most important choice to be so together and united and connected.

“That’s, I guess, what they call family. I know from not growing up with any family whatsoever that that was the last thing I wanted to do for my daughters.”

The How To Be Single actress shares two children with Kopelman, Oliva, 8, and Frankie, 6.

“I think that’s why I took [the divorce] so hard,” she said. “I was like, ‘Ugh, the ultimate promise I wanted to make with [Kopelman]…was to have this amazing family and…there’s something not working that isn’t livable.'”

It took the star five years to “be able to speak with strength, articulation, perspective, hindsight and see everything we did right because when we were getting divorced, it felt like everything was just wrong.” She added, “I think it applies to everyone who thinks that something will be forever and it’s not.”

The pair called it quits in 2016. Although she was emotional in sharing her perspective, she doesn’t seem to hold any resentment towards her ex.

In the wake of the split, she’s hesitant about finding love again. “It’s so hard. I don’t think I’ve recovered from that. I don’t know how to open that up again. It’s like something closed and it stayed closed,” she admitted. “I think I’m equally as scared to find love again as I would be as if it never happened.

“Love with a partner is just — it’s still really intimidating to me.”

Prior to meeting Kopelman, she was married to Los Angeles bar owner Jeremy Thomas from 1994-1995 and comedian Tom Green from 2001-2002.

However, the actress is too busy to spend much time dwelling on her love life! She’s busy hosting her own talk-show, and her daughters approve of the career move.

“It was interesting because when they were younger, this whole life of mine didn’t sit as well with them and now it’s the exact opposite,” she said. “Things fell into place finally. But it’s amazing that my kids and I are happy. Because there’s been a lot of times I really did question will we be happy? And we are. So that chokes me up.

“My girls are happy, I’m happy, I feel really lucky also just to have a job right now,” she said. “This is an incredible job, and the fact that we’re all here in the studio working is something I just don’t lose sight of on a daily basis.”

The actress has been loving her talk show so much that she worries about getting fired! “It’s so intimidating because the more you care about something,” she explained, “the more you’re afraid of it going away.”