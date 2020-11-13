Sticking up for her friend! Amanza Smith reacted to the rumors that her Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause had an affair with her Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko.

The dancer, 37, split from his wife, Elena Samodanova, earlier this year, and people immediately thought that it was because of his chemistry with Stause, 39. However, both have denied that anything happened between them.

“Poor Chrishell,” the 43-year-old real estate agent said during an interview on FUBAR Radio on Thursday, November 12. “She was like, ‘I went through a very public divorce.’ Like, the last thing she would ever do is add to somebody’s infidelity if that’s what was going on. But that’s just how it goes when you are in the spotlight, but I think she’s pretty pissed off about it. … It sounds like maybe the wife is using this as, like, a cheap PR stunt.”

MIRRORBALL DRAMA: SECRETS & SCANDALS OF THE NEW ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ CAST

“She’s more pissed off at this point than depressed about it,” Smith added. “Because it’s just such BS.”

On November 6, Savchenko and Samodanova announced their split on Instagram after 14 years of marriage. The former flames share two children: Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

Later on, Samodanova accused her ex of cheating on her. “Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart,” Elena told PEOPLE. “My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls.”

THE TRUTH BEHIND ‘SELLING SUNSET’: THE SECRETS & SCANDALS OF THE CAST

However, Savchenko defended himself following the accusations. “While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed,” he told E! News. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had long-standing issues in our marriage.”

Meanwhile, Stause — who split from Justin Hartley in November 2019 — reacted to Savchenko’s split on social media and admitted she wanted to be removed from the narrative.

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split,” the former soap star wrote in an Instagram Story. “It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.

BALLROOM BODY BLITZ! DIET AND FITNESS SECRETS OF 5 DANCING WITH THE STARS STUNNERS

“As you can imagine, the countless hours of training and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time,” she added.