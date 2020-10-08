Kristin Cavallari received nothing but support from her ex Jay Cutler, who plugged the reality star’s latest cookbook, True Comfort, on social media — just months after the couple called it quits after 10 years together.

The former NFL player took to Instagram to gush about Cavallari’s latest project. “I got mine for free but it is worth the price,” he captioned a photo of the book. “Well done @kristincavallari.”

While the former Laguna Beach star didn’t address Cutler’s message directly, she made sure to thank those who had purchased a copy and shared their food pics by tagging her in their photos.

MTV’S ‘LAGUNA BEACH’ CAST: WHERE ARE THEY NOW: LAUREN CONRAD, KRISTIN CAVALLARI, STEPHEN COLLETTI AND MORE

“I LOVE seeing everyone’s food pics from #TrueComfort!!,” the mother of three gushed. “Thanks for tagging me, keep it going! Glad you guys are loving!!!!”

Earlier this week, the TV personality told L.A. Weekly how her cookbook had become a “big source of comfort” during the last seven months, describing it as “my saving grace.”

Filing for divorce while adjusting to a completely new life amid the coronavirus pandemic and raising three children proved to be quite the challenge for Cavallari, who credits the development of True Comfort for keeping her sane during some of the most challenging times she’s faced in years.

“In a sense, it’s been a blessing that this went down during the pandemic because it forced me into being a hermit and staying at home instead of going out, putting on a happy face when everybody knows my business,” she told the publication.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI REVEALS SHE HAD A SECRET ROMANCE WITH ‘THE HILLS’ CAMERAMAN WHILE PRETENDING TO DATE BRODY JENNER

“I’m just trying to focus on the positive. I’ve had quite a few months to let it breathe and that’s been nice,” she added.

The 33-year-old stunned fans when she announced their divorce back in April. Cavallari insisted that despite their decision to split, she and her ex-husband would carry on as friends as they adjust to co-parenting their three children, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the Very Cavallari star wrote in an official statement on Instagram.

“This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family,” she added.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SHOWS OFF HER INCREDIBLE BIKINI BODY IN THE DESERT

Cutler’s support for Cavallari’s book on Instagram comes just days after the blonde beauty revealed she was no longer going to use her ex-husband’s last name.

When Ryan Seacrest introduced his guest as Kristin Cutler on his radio show, the Uncommon James founder rushed to correct him.

“Technically, I’m still Cutler. [I’m] working on that, but I’m literally going to take a note right now to change it,” she said.