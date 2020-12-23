Trouble in paradise, or was that massive rock just weighing her down? Just one day after Jennifer Lopez said she’s in “no rush” to marry Alex Rodriguez after they were forced to cancel their nuptials due to COVID-19, the superstar was spotted in Miami wearing a chic baby blue sweatsuit, but missing one major accessory… her engagement ring!

The Hustlers star was shopping in the upscale Design District of the city, wearing cute sunglasses with her nails done to perfection as she flashed her hand without the giant rock.

Lopez told host Andy Cohen on Monday that she and the former New York Yankees star considered calling off their wedding completely. The “If You Had My Love” singer admitted that she and A-Rod agreed they’d be fine staying together as a couple and never getting married.

“We’ve talked about that, for sure,” Lopez said on Radio Andy. “At our age, you know, we’ve both been married before. It’s like, ‘Do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?’ And it just comes down to personal… like, ‘What do you want to do?’”

The happy couple were planning to tie the knot in June but had to call it off because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They originally planned to have the ceremony in Italy — a place that, at the time, was considered a hotspot for the disease.

“It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all, so in March or April we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, ‘This is maybe not gonna happen. Italy’s the worst place in the world,’” she told Cohen.

OK! previously reported that although the 51-year-old actress was disappointed about cancelling her wedding plans, she and Rodriguez were going to “wait it out.”

“We’re good. Everything’s cool. It will happen when the time is right,” she said at the time. “It’s not a huge priority to go and have a big wedding right now. That’s not what life is all about, life is about just enjoying each other and spending time and really being grateful for all of the things that we have.”

Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in February 2017. The duo announced their engagement in March 2019 via Instagram, as the actress showed off her massive ring.

And though she’s made it clear that fans of the couple have nothing to worry about, Lopez is no stranger to splits. She was previously married to Marc Anthony, Cris Judd and Ojani Noa. She shares twins Emme and Max, 12 with Anthony.

And neither is A-Rod. Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis and shares two children as well: Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.