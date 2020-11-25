Tone deaf? Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have come under fire on social media after posting a photo of the two aboard a private jet amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The duo reportedly took the exclusive flight back to Miami after the former NY Yankee cohosted a holiday window and light show for Saks Fifth Avenue in NYC.

“Lady is definitely ready for #Thanksgiving! 🦃,” the former slugger captioned a photo of Lopez relaxing on a private jet. “We have so much to be grateful for and are excited to be heading home to spend time with family.”

Then the iconic baseball player asked the question, “What are your holiday plans?” And that’s where it all went wrong for the pair.

“Hmm let see… stay home lol can’t visit family due to the pandemic,” one user wrote. “None. We cancelled all of them. We’re in the middle of a Pandemic. 😕🤷🏽‍♀️,” wrote another.

Then fans started to get a little angry, alluding that the A-list stars were flaunting their money amid the economic fallout from the pandemic.

“People lost their jobs,” a user commented. “You’re rich. We get it,” blasted another.

Lopez has had a rough week on social media. After her performance on the American Music Awards last weekend, fans started to accuse the superstar of “stealing” Beyoncé’s look.

Jennifer Lopez always stealing a Beyoncé look. This time, the wet dog hair look from her "Drunk in Love" performance at the Grammy's. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/QQZbSeD0wR — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) November 23, 2020

The superstar performed her chart-topping songs “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely” with Colombian singer Maluma, and fans could not help but compare it to Beyoncé’s performance of “Drunk in Love” from the 2014 Grammy Awards.

“Jennifer Lopez always stealing a Beyoncé look. This time, the wet dog hair look from her ‘Drunk in Love’ performance at the Grammy’s. #AMAs,” a user wrote on twitter.

“[Lopez] did the hairstyle, the poses, the outfit, the attitude… Hell she even did that pre-recorded live sh*t too. I’m sorry but Queen B has to sue,” another angry fan tweeted.