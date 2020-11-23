Jennifer Lopez Accused Of Copying Beyoncé's Look At AMAs — See The Reactions

While the 2020 American Music Awards might have looked a little different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — fans did notice that one thing looked familiar.

Jennifer Lopez has been accused of “stealing” Beyoncé’s look while performing at the awards show.

Lopez wore a black peek-a-boo catsuit with a velvet bodice and rocked a shorter “wet” hairstyle — which she debuted on the red carpet.

The superstar performed her chart-topping songs “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely” with Colombian singer Maluma, and fans could not help but compare it to Beyoncé’s performance of “Drunk in Love” from the 2014 Grammy Awards.

Jennifer Lopez always stealing a Beyoncé look. This time, the wet dog hair look from her "Drunk in Love" performance at the Grammy's. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/QQZbSeD0wR — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) November 23, 2020

“Jennifer Lopez always stealing a Beyoncé look. This time, the wet dog hair look from her ‘Drunk in Love’ performance at the Grammy’s. #AMAs,” a user wrote on twitter.

“[Lopez] did the hairstyle, the poses, the outfit, the attitude… Hell she even did that pre-recorded live sh*t too. I’m sorry but Queen B has to sue,” another angry fan tweeted.

The Maid in Manhattan actress danced around a chair in black, blue and red lighting, which was eerily similar to Beyoncé’s performance.

Did y’all just not see how J.Lo & Maluma just decided to copy & paste Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love” performance for their #AMAs assignment and think we weren’t gonna notice. pic.twitter.com/N7jOJDii7R — RoMane (@thesaintromane) November 23, 2020

“Did y’all just not see how J.Lo & Maluma just decided to copy & paste Beyoncé’s ‘Drunk In Love’ performance for their #AMAs assignment and think we weren’t gonna notice,” another said.

Not all the reviews were bad though. Big Little Lies actress Reese Witherspoon tweeted out, “Ok @JLo…. spill your secrets. That performance was [fire emojis]!!!!,” after Lopez’s performance. Another fan commented on how amazing the “Let’s Get Loud” singer looked: “Sorry not sorry but at the age of 51, Jennifer Lopez and her performance on the AMAs was everything!”

Neither Lopez or Beyoncé have publicly responded to the accusations.

Other notable events of the night were Taylor Swift winning artist of the year and The Weeknd’s pre Super Bowl performance to advocate against drinking and driving.

The “Blinding Lights” singer showed up to the award show with his face bruised and covered in bandages — leaving fans puzzled (see their reactions here). It turns out that the impressive make-up was all part of an anti drunk-driving message that he has been promoting in his new music over the last year.