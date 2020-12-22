Ooh, la la! Teresa Giudice and her new boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, are Instagram official — just one year after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star split from her husband, Joe Giudice.

“The BEST thing that came out of 2020 ❣️,” the 48-year-old captioned a photo of herself with man on Tuesday, December 22. In the photo, the brunette babe sported a black dress, while Ruelas had her arm around the television personality.

Of course, Giudice’s pals couldn’t get enough of the sweet moment. Dorinda Medley — who was on The Real Housewives of New York — wrote, “Wow,” while costar Margaret Josephs added, “You deserve all the happiness and love.”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley from Jersey Shore added four heart emojis, while Angelina Pivarnick exclaimed, “@teresagiudice glad to see u happy. You’re glowing.”

The pair isn’t afraid to pack on the PDA while they are out and about. Earlier this month, the duo kissed and held hands while out in New York City, and as OK! previously reported, the lovebirds were also spotted getting cozy at a recent wedding.

The Bravo star and Ruelas attended the wedding of Dolores Catania’s hairstylist on December 10 in New Jersey, and they looked adorable while posing in the photobooth.

In November, Giudice — who shares daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11, with Joe — played coy about the romance. “It’s fairly new, so I’m taking things slow and we’ll see where it goes from there,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce after 20 years of marriage in November. Joe is living in Italy after a judge deported him following his 41-month prison sentence.

The businessman revealed in October that he has also moved on from his ex. “I’m actually seeing a lawyer,” he told Wendy Williams. “She’s helping out here, it’s good because I have a lot of things going on out here and she’s putting together a lot of deals for me. We’ve been seeing each other, you know what I mean? I wouldn’t say that we’re boyfriend, girlfriend, but we’re kind of, like, hanging out a lot.”