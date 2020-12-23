Stirring the pot! Real Housewives of New Jersey troublemaker Kim DePaola is throwing out some wild accusations that point to Teresa Guidice’s new boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

In an interview earlier this month on Heather McDonald’s podcast, “Juicy Scoop,” DePaola claims that Giudice isn’t the only woman in her new man’s life.

McDonald starts by suggesting that Giudice found a “normal-ish” guy to date, seemingly referring to Ruelas. “Well he’s not normal,” responded DePaola.

“I just got a [message] — I didn’t get involved in this, and it’s the first time I’ve minded my own business — but listen, we’re on,” she added. “I got a message from a very good friend of mine who used to do my nails stating that he’s seeing her girlfriend, too. She goes, ‘Teresa got herself another cad. He’s really no good.'”

DePaola then reveals that her friend “sent me pictures,” but insisted that she’s “not getting involved.”

She added that she’s “happy” that Teresa realized “she didn’t need to be with [Joe], that she can go on on her own,” but was hoping she’d go for a different type of guy. “I don’t know this man, and I don’t know that this is definitely true,” she maintained. “Girl did send me pictures… but again, I’m hearing rumors. It’s sad… And he looks like Joe. It is what it is!”

She added, “I don’t lie, and I’m not going to sit here telling you, ‘Yes, she found herself such a lovely person.’ That’s not what I hear.”

The RHONJ alum didn’t hold back when discussing her true feelings towards Giudice. “Do I feel fondly for her?” DePaola said. “Absolutely not. She’s done some pretty mean things to people.”

Giudice gushed about her new romance earlier this week. “The BEST thing that came out of 2020 ❣️,” the 48-year-old captioned a photo of herself with Ruelas. In the photo, the brunette beauty sported a black dress, while Ruelas had his arm around the television personality.

She followed up her sweet message about Ruelas with another photo, saying, “It’s OFFICIAL❤️.”

In November, Giudice downplayed her romance with Ruelas. “It’s fairly new, so I’m taking things slow and we’ll see where it goes from there,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Teresa finalized her divorce from ex, Joe, after 20 years of marriage in November. The couple share five children together: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11.