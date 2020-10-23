Justin Hartley wants to make sure his 16-year-old daughter, Isabella, doesn’t believe all the rumors about his love life — especially one year after his split from Chrishell Stause.

“I think people want to know about other people’s personal affairs, but it’s just, I would just caution people,” he told Bevy Smith on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Thursday, October 22. “I caution my daughter on this all the time. I said, ‘You can’t — you really can’t just believe something because you read it.'”

He hopes that people do their research before believing what they read online, and he associates himself with people who believe facts over clickbait.

Despite the drama with Stause, the This Is Us star is looking forward to what the future holds. “I’m really happy with where I am,” he said. “I’m happy with my career. I’m happy with my personal life. I’m healthy, I’m safe. I’m I mean, all of those things. So, I’m very thankful.”

That said, he understands why fans are so intrigued by his personal life. He’s even “fine” if they want to dig into the rumors surrounding his love life. “If they’re getting entertainment from that, I think it sort of comes with the territory,” he said. “But I’ve also, sort of always had this view that I will live a public [life], but I will be very private about my personal affairs.”

Hartley and Stause split in November 2019 but are still the talk of the town. The Mistress actor filed for divorce from the 39-year-old after two years of marriage.

The split was featured on Selling Sunset as Stause claimed that she only found out about the divorce via text — 45 minutes before the news broke. After the show aired in August, a source told Us Weekly that he is “irritated that [Chrishell is] airing their private information publicly and knows there is more to the story than is being told.”

Another source said the same month that he is “a great, stand-up guy, and he wants to move on with his life in a classy way” and that his friends are even “glad” that his ex is “no longer in his life.”

Hartley shares his daughter with ex Lindsay Korman-Hartley, whom he was married to from 2004 until 2012.

Hartley is currently dating his former Young and Restless costar Sofia Pernas. Stause admitted that she feels hurt seeing her ex-husband move on with someone new so soon.

“I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting,” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve had to start over so many times in my life. I always know how to look at the bright side because there’s been a lot of dark.”