After Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley called it quits, the This Is Us star quickly moved on with actress Sofia Pernas. Now, the 39-year-old is reaving how she really feels about his new girlfriend.

“I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting,” the Selling Sunset star told PEOPLE, adding that it’s “painful” to see her ex with someone new.

The real estate agent also went back to using her maiden name over the summer. “I’m not trying to be somewhere I’m not wanted,” she shared.

In November 2019, Hartley, 43, filed for divorce from Stause after two years of marriage. The Dancing With the Stars contestant was “blindsided” by Hartley’s actions. In May, the dad of one was spotted with Pernas, 31.

Now that Stause is single, she is freezing her eggs and holding out hope that she will still be able to become a mama one day. “I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s no much pressure,” she said.

“I definitely had a different idea for where I would be at this age and stage in my life,” she admitted. “There’s a family aspect that I’m missing that I hope is still a possibility for me.”

In fact, Stause was “in the middle” of the process when DWTS asked her to be on the show. “So, for the first weeks of rehearsal, I was giving myself daily hormone shots while learning the tango, and the procedure was done a few days before the premiere of the show,” she shared.

“Maybe I could blame that on my less-than-stellar tango!” she quipped. “Just kidding — I will always suck at the tango.”

These days, Stause is busy competing for the mirrorball trophy, but she is hopeful that love will be knocking on her door shortly. “It’s been almost a year, so I’m excited to get back out there,” she revealed. “It’s 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don’t know. Crazier things have happened!”

“I’m very happy, I’m in such a great place and I’m so grateful for everything,” she exclaimed. “I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”